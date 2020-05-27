City not happy over possible changes to Manitou Incline

The City of Colorado Springs released a statement Wednesday evening after the City of Manitou Springs released changes they'd like to make to the Manitou Incline.

During a Manitou Springs City Council Meeting, leaders discussed the idea of charging hikers a fee to use the incline, as well as implementing a reservation system to track the amount of people on the trail. The reservation system is also supposed to help with social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colorado Springs leaders fought back saying Manitou Springs officials need to remember the incline is owned by three partners, Manitou Springs, Colorado Springs, and the US Forest service. Any changes made to the incline would need to be approved by all three owners.

City of Colorado Springs officials say it is premature to make any changes and Manitou Springs should not use COVID-19 as a reason to suddenly change the policy.

11 News spoke to Manitou Springs mayor, John Graham, he says the fee would go toward helping maintain the trail as well as add any updates or fix problems as needed. He states the city has been thinking about charging to use the incline for a while. Mayor Graham says the fee could be anywhere from $5 to $10.

The City of Colorado Springs says they plan to look over the ideas with the other property owners involved, but they won't necessarily support the ideas.

There is not set date on when the incline will re-open.