Cinemark eyes third movie theater location in Colorado Springs

Cinemark, the Texas-based movie theater chain, might add a third complex in Colorado Springs as part of a 23-acre retail project planned for the city’s northwest side.

The development is envisioned southeast of Fillmore Street and Centennial Boulevard, across from the Floyd K. Lindstrom Veterans Affairs clinic, according to project details on the website of David Hicks Lampert a suburban Denver-based commercial brokerage that’s marketing the site.Whether the project is a done deal, however, isn’t certain. Cinemark officials declined to comment, and a David Hicks Lampert broker couldn’t be reached.

The online information posted by the commercial brokerage didn’t specify how many screens Cinemark would have, but did say there would be 1,225 seats. That would be enough to accommodate multiple auditoriums, based on the size of typical Cinemark theater complexes.

Click here to read the full story by 11 News partner The Gazette.