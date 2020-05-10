Church in Black Forest lets members decorate parking lot to spread joy

For some of us, drawing with chalk takes you back to a simpler time, maybe one that even brings a smile to your face.

With this in mind, one local church has been trying to spread joy, at a time when a lot of people need it the most.

During a time when most families are cooped up inside, families at Our Lady of the Pines church have been heading to the parish, not for worship...but to draw with chalk.

"We came out here in the morning, it was fun and a good excuse to get out in the fresh air," church member Marco Fiorito, said.

Church there has been cancelled since March 15th because of the pandemic, so church members had to sign up for a time to come in and show their artistic, and inspirational talents.

"There are some really really nice ones. The art is impressive."

87 parking spaces, now a blank canvas, giving families a way to spread joy, faith, and share thanks, along with their creativity.

"Whatever is in your heart, inspirational...payers. It's kind of a praise path. But you can see a lot of people just got creative in spreading thankfulness to all the front liners," the Fiorito family added.

