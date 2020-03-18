Children's Hospital Colorado temporarily closes 2 therapy care locations

The following was sent out by Children's Hospital Colorado on March 18:

At Children’s Hospital Colorado (Children’s Colorado), we care for the sickest kids in our region, and our clinical staff is specially trained on how to identify, isolate and treat patients with contagious illnesses. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, we are exercising all precautions to keep our patients, families and staff safe, including increased screening measures, visitation restrictions, using telehealth when appropriate, and having non-essential staff work remotely.

Effective March 18, in order to support social distancing and preserve personal protective equipment, Children’s Colorado is closing select locations to consolidate clinical services and limiting appointments and elective procedures/surgeries and diagnostic radiological studies. Schedulers and clinic staff are communicating changes to families. In Southern Colorado, that includes:

Temporary Closures:

·Therapy Care, Printer’s Park Medical Plaza (175 South Union Blvd., Suite 255)

·Therapy Care, Pueblo (704 Fortino Blvd., Suite A)

Available Emergency Services:

·Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs (4090 Briargate Pkwy)

o Emergency Department: open 24 hours

Available Outpatient Specialty Care Services:

Outpatient Care at Briargate (4125 Briargate Pkwy)

By appointment only

“Our primary concern is how to keep our patients, families and team members as safe as possible right now,” said Greg Raymond, Chief Operating Office of Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs. “While a difficult decision, we ultimately felt it was judicious to temporarily consolidate resources and to prevent the spread of the illness.”

This change will be effective through Sun., April 5. There will be ongoing re-assessments when these deferred appointments and elective procedures, surgeries and diagnostic studies can be re-scheduled. Clinicians will use telehealth for appointments where possible.

Existing Children’s Colorado patients are encouraged to communicate with their care teams via MyChart or telephone for any questions or concerns.