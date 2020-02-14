Child killed in crash on Highway 50 in Colorado

Colorado State Patrol was investigating a deadly crash involving a child Friday night.

The crash was reported just after 9 p.m. along Highway 50 between Rocky Ford and La Junta in Otero County. Crews were off of County Road 22 investigating.

Colorado State Patrol confirmed a juvenile passenger died in the single-vehicle crash. Details on the driver or any other passengers were not immediately available. The age of the child was not released.

The crash was off the road and not blocking any major lanes of traffic.

The exact cause remains under investigation.