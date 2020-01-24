'My boy's story will be known:' Mom of toddler reportedly run over by his father in Colorado shares her son's story

"My boy's story will be known."

Tamlin Bullard sounded strong while holding back her emotions as she shared memories of her son. Jesse James, only 23 months old, died after his own father reportedly ran him over with his vehicle this week in Canon City.

Isaac Bullard was arrested on Wednesday for the death of his son. He's facing charges of driving under the influence of drugs, vehicular homicide, child abuse, and careless driving causing death.

"He has touched so many people," Tamlin shared as she remembered her son Jesse James. "So many people's lives changed because of him. I just wish that Isaac's would have changed because of him. But it didn't."

The crash happened in the 1000 block of Natalie Street, about 1 1/2 miles from St. Thomas More Hospital.

Originally, the sheriff's office was reporting Jesse James Bullard was 3; that was information they reportedly received from his father. Tamlin lives in Texas, and could only speak to 11 News via phone to provide his correct age as she plans a funeral for her child.

Click here for a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. The GoFundMe page was verified by 11 News. A funeral for the boy is scheduled in his home state of Texas for January 30.

"Tamlin is one of the sweetest hard-working single moms I've met," the GoFundMe creator wrote. "Please help us raise money to not only get her baby her from Colorado but also to give him the funeral he deserves. Thanks to all who have and who will donate. Every bit is needed and appreciated."

THE FIRST SET OF CHARGES

Arrest papers obtained by 11 News detail what police believe happened on Wednesday. At about 10:54 in the morning, deputies were dispatched to a call of a child who was run over in a driveway.

The arrest papers state a neighbor's surveillance footage shows Bullard and his child walking around his vehicle:

"The footage shows Bullard leaving the driveway at 10:33 a.m. and going eastbound on Natalie Street. The footage shows the truck backing over [redacted]. The footage showed Issac's truck returning at about 10:47 a.m. The footage showed Issac picking [redacted] up, getting into the truck and leaving." (Excerpt from arrest papers)

Bullard later allegedly admitted to running his son over.

The arrest papers say Bullard also admitted to ingesting a "dab" at 7 that morning and reportedly claimed on a scale from 1 to 10 on how high he was from ingesting the dab, he was a 2 or 3 at the time he ran over his son.

THE SECOND SET OF CHARGES

The drug charges don't stop there. Later in the week, Bullard was hit with new charges including cultivation of 30 or more marijuana plants, possession with the intent to manufacture/distribute marijuana 50 pounds or greater, unlawful manufacture of marijuana concentrate and special offender. In arrest papers, Bullard advised he had an illegal grow in his residence. After getting a search warrant, authorities found an "elaborate closed-loop, butane hash oil extraction lab" inside the mobile home.

The marijuana cultivation in the home contained 79 marijuana plants, taking up about half the home. More than 100 pounds of marijuana was seized from the home including three guns. A loaded Ruger handgun was found in the pantry next to a box of macaroni and cheese. In the kitchen pantry, authorities found an AR-15 along with a bolt-action hunting rifle.

"Once again, Isaac put marijuana in front of his family," Tamlin Bullard stated. "He threw away his marriage to pursue his dream; now his actions of illegal activities has cost us our child."

Tamlin was concerned for her son since he went to Colorado as part of a mandated visitation. She tells 11 News she requested a welfare check in December.

The investigation is ongoing and 11 News will continue to update this story. Tamlin wants the world to know who her son was.

JESSE JAMES BULLARD

"Jesse was, he was just the most amazing boy you've ever met," Tamlin said. "Anyone walking beside him, anyone who didn't know him, his smile would just warm your soul. He was just the most amazing boy you've ever met. He loved everything. He loved nature. He loved animals. He was a man's boy."

Taken too soon.

"I think that God brought him to us to bless our lives for such a short time. Then he [God] realized he was just too perfect for this cruel world and brought him home."