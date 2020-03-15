Chick-fil-A closes dining room seating across the country

Despite the fact Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays, the restaurant chain made an announcement as the spread of COVID-19 continues across the country. Chick-fil-A dining room seating will be closed across the country starting March 16.

"Our highest priority continues to be the health and well-being of everyone who comes into our restaurants," the chain posted to its website. "As we navigate the evolving impact of coronavirus on our communities, we are temporarily closing our dining room seating to help limit person-to-person contact. Some of our restaurants may only offer service through our drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options. Thanks for your patience. We know these are challenging times, but we’ll continue to do our best to serve you."

It isn't clear when the chain will open the dining area back up to the public.