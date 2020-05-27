Cheyenne Frontier Days canceled due to pandemic

There will be no "Daddy of 'em All" in 2020. Cheyenne Frontier Days, a massive event featuring rodeos, concerts and western celebrations, was canceled due to the pandemic.

Every year people from Wyoming, Colorado, and all around the world suit up in cowboy gear and visit Cheyenne for the World's largest outdoor rodeo and western celebration.

"We are heartbroken to announce that the 2020 Cheyenne Frontier Days has been cancelled," event organizers wrote Wednesday on Facebook. "This has been an incredibly difficult decision; but the health and safety of our fans, volunteers, contestants, first responders, healthcare workers and everyone in our community is the only thing that matters right now."

Click here for more information on ticketing questions pertaining to refunds, account credit for 2021 and how you can donate to the Cheyenne Frontier Days Foundation.