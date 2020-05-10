Cheyenne Canon Park to close temporarily May 12 and 13 for dead tree removal, other work

Parkgoers hoping for a day out in Cheyenne Canon next week may need to make other plans.

The park will be closed to visitors from 5 a.m.-3 p.m. on the 12th and 13th and again the following week on the 19th and 20th so that crews can remove dead trees and perform other necessary maintenance work.

The city says among the work being done those four days, crews will be removing between 30-40 dead and hazardous trees along Cheyenne Canon Road, the main artery in and out of the park, as well as doing maintenance on ditches and culverts along Gold Camp Road.

"The operation will reduce future risk of falling trees along North Cheyenne Canon Road and parking areas," the city said in a news release.

The gate to the park will be closed during the aforementioned hours. And even though there are trails leading into the park that doesn't require using the gate, the city advises bikers, hikers, runners and other recreation seekers to heed the closure so that work can be done safely.