Chase along I-25 ends with suspect getting tased, I-25 southbound back open in Pueblo

Colorado State Patrol was involved in a chase along I-25 Wednesday evening that ended with the suspect getting tased.

The incident started at about 7:25 p.m. with reports of someone driving erratically about 15 miles south of Pueblo. Troopers tried to pull the woman over, but she refused to comply, according to Trooper Josh Lewis.

After a more than 10-mile chase, stop sticks were used near mile marker 91 on the south side of Pueblo. Video shared with 11 News shows the driver exit her vehicle with law enforcement trying to reason with her from a distance. At one point, the woman got back into her vehicle and it appeared she was not listening to the commands given by officers. Multiple troopers closed in on her and used a taser to subdue her and take the woman into custody.

Southbound I-25 was closed for a period of time, but back open just after 8 p.m.

The woman was being treated at a hospital last time this article was updated. No troopers were injured.

If more information becomes available this article will be updated.