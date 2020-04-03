Changes at El Paso County Jail to minimize COVID-19 exposure

The Sheriff's office announced Friday that 'aggressive measures' have been put in place to minimize the risk of COVID-19 exposure to inmates and staff members.

To combat the spread, the hours that inmates are allowed to make phone calls, enjoy visits, use showers and mingle with inmates has been reduced drastically.

Sgt. Deborah Mynatt said in a statement that these will be difficult times for inmates in the jail but "In order to provide the cleanest and safest environment for your loved ones and our staff, we have had to make these temporary changes."

Also in the statement, the sheriff's office said living spaces and common areas will be cleaned regularly with materials proven to kill the virus.