Centura Health offers COVID-19 testing for first responders

First responders are being offered an exclusive place where they can get tested for coronavirus.

Centura Health opened seven locations all across Colorado for them on Wednesday, including one in Colorado Springs, off North Circle and Union.

"They are most at risk for sure, for themselves getting infected. But they are also most at risk of infecting a lot of other people," Chief of Medical Staff and ED Physician Dr. Michael Roshon explained. "In order to stop this outbreak we have to get people to not pass it on to other people, that that really is the key to controlling this."

Below are the testing sites in Colorado. All are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.



-Breckenridge | 555 S Park Ave Breckenridge, CO 80424

-Denver | 711 E Yale Ave Denver, CO 80210

-Durango | 810 3rd Street Basement Level Durango, CO 81301

-Longmont | 1380 Tulip Street Longmont, CO 80501

-Pueblo | 4112 Outlook Boulevard Pueblo, CO 81008

-Westminster | 7233 Church Ranch Blvd Westminster, CO 80021

-Colorado Springs | 3027 N Circle Drive Colorado Springs, CO 80909