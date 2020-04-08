Centura Health offering COVID-19 testing for first responders

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Wednesday, Centura Health announced they will be offering testing for first responders at seven different locations in Colorado.
These seven locations will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Breckenridge | 555 S Park Ave Breckenridge, CO 80424
• Denver | 711 E Yale Ave Denver, CO 80210
• Durango | 810 3rd Street Basement Level Durango, CO 81301
• Longmont | 1380 Tulip Street Longmont, CO 80501
• Pueblo | 555 S Park Ave Breckenridge, CO 80424
• Westminster | 7233 Church Ranch Blvd Westminster, CO 80021
• Colorado Springs | 3027 N Circle Drive Colorado Springs, CO 80909
To begin accepting our community partners, Responder Agencies interested in offering this to their teams should email: CenturaLovesFirstResponders@centura.org to receive needed forms to begin these visits.
These first responders will need to bring a special form with them when coming for their test.
We will update this article when more information is made available.