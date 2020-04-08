Centura Health offering COVID-19 testing for first responders

On Wednesday, Centura Health announced they will be offering testing for first responders at seven different locations in Colorado.

These seven locations will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Breckenridge | 555 S Park Ave Breckenridge, CO 80424

• Denver | 711 E Yale Ave Denver, CO 80210

• Durango | 810 3rd Street Basement Level Durango, CO 81301

• Longmont | 1380 Tulip Street Longmont, CO 80501

• Pueblo | 555 S Park Ave Breckenridge, CO 80424

• Westminster | 7233 Church Ranch Blvd Westminster, CO 80021

• Colorado Springs | 3027 N Circle Drive Colorado Springs, CO 80909

To begin accepting our community partners, Responder Agencies interested in offering this to their teams should email: CenturaLovesFirstResponders@centura.org to receive needed forms to begin these visits.

These first responders will need to bring a special form with them when coming for their test.

We will update this article when more information is made available.