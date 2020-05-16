Catholic churches in Colorado Springs open doors for mass

For the first time in months, Catholic churches across Colorado Springs are opening their doors for mass.

The Colorado Springs Catholic Diocese made the announcement this week that churches were going to do so but with specific guidelines. The safer-at-home order allows this, but encourages electronic masses whenever possible.

People might have been wearing masks walking through the doors St. Joseph Catholic Church, but you could still see the excitement on their face.

But, just because church is back in session, doesn't mean that things are completely back to normal.

Attendance is limited to a reservation system, and only 50 people are allowed at each mass. Also, people coming to church will need their hands sanitized, and must remain six feet apart while in line and sitting in the pews.

Still, the church is ready to see its members that they haven't seen since March.

"We are just so excited to have everyone back. Every Catholic church in the city is so excited for everyone to be back in the pews, and those who aren't comfortable we are OK with that," Cathy Kusman, Director of Religious Education at St. Joseph Catholic Church said. "It is still online but those who are comfortable, wear your mask and spend this time worshiping and celebrating our faith and we are super excited."

In a press release, the Colorado Springs Catholic Diocese says that members still don't have to attended church.

The church is also asking people who are sick to stay home and watch online.