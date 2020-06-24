No open cases against roofing company

By Katie Pelton
Published: Aug. 2, 2019 at 12:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: According to court records, there are no open cases against Nathan Hardage as of March 6, 2023.

PREVIOUS:

We have an update to an 11 Call for Action Investigation about a local roofer facing theft charges.

Nathan Hardage was in court Thursday for an arraignment. Court papers obtained by 11 News say that a customer paid Aspen Peaks Roofing nearly $5,000 to have his roof fixed but the work was not completed. We asked Nathan for a comment after the arraignment, but he did not answer our crew.

We caught up with another one of his customers who was at the appearance Thursday. We told you before that Kayle Higinbotham filed a complaint with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and confirmed to us today they are still investigating her claims.

"It's been almost exactly a year, August 14 of last year is when I first met Nathan and I gave him $20,000 to complete my roof, which was supposed to be done by September 5 and I haven't seen him since October of last year and my roof is still not completed and it's been over a year," said Kayle Higinbotham.

Nathan will be back in court next month. We'll keep you updated on the case.

