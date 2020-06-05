Carjacking suspect detained by citizen in Colorado Springs while trying to escape police

A citizen is being credited with detaining a carjacking suspect following a wild chain of events Friday morning in Colorado Springs.

The alleged crime spree started at about 6:46 in the morning with a false report. Someone called police claiming he was being shot at by someone with a rifle on Gold Camp Road. Officers responded and found no evidence of a shooting. While chatting with the man who claimed there were shots fired, the man, identified as Stanward Swanson, fled in his vehicle against orders by officers.

Just before 8 in the morning, Swanson crashed his vehicle along I-25 near the Nevada exit south of downtown. A Good Samaritan went to check on Swanson when police say Swanson carjacked the person trying to help him. A short time later, police believe Swanson crashed the stolen car and attempted to carjack another person. Swanson failed at the second carjacking attempt and was detained by a civilian.

Colorado State Patrol was able to get to the second crash scene and take Swanson into custody. Swanson had an outstanding, extraditable warrant out of Minnesota. He will likely face a long list of new charges out of Colorado.