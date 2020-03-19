Care and Share Food Bank in need of food, donations

Local non-profits are feeling the impacts of the coronavirus.

Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado said it’s in desperate need of monetary donations and healthy volunteers.

“We really need to keep our staff and volunteers safe, but we really need to feed people, especially in this time,” said Lynne Telford, the food bank’s CEO.

For health and safety reasons during the coronavirus pandemic, Care and Share is asking that people not donate food. Instead, the food bank is asking for money.

“It’s hard for us to get food right now,” Telford said. “We actually have to go out and purchase it. Typically, we’re picking up at the back doors of most of the grocery stores. Well, they don’t have much to give us right now.”

Even though it might seem like the stores are selling out of food, Telford says there’s no shortage.

“In America, we have a lot of food, and as far as we know, the supply chains haven’t been interrupted,” she said. “We just need to be able to raise the money to bring food into Care and Share, so that we can get it distributed to people who need it.”

Telford said Care and Share didn’t expect to have to buy food, so it wasn’t in the budget.

“We’re rapidly fundraising to be able to feed people,” she said. “We think the need is going to get greater and greater, and we really want to be here to do it.”

In another hit to the food bank, Care and Share said it had to cancel many events because of COVID-19 concerns, including a major fundraiser.

“Our very biggest event is Recipe For Hope that was supposed to be this Thursday. Usually, 1,300 people come to our event, and between our event in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, we raise about a half a million dollars,” Telford said.

If you can’t donate money, Telford asks people to donate their time if they’re healthy and up for it.

Last year, about 7,000 people volunteered at the food bank, but now, many people who regularly help out are staying home.

“Some of our volunteers have felt that they were in a vulnerable population and needed to isolate, and others needed to stay home with their kids that aren’t in school,” Telford said.

Care and Share says anyone 16 and older who is feeling healthy can sign up to volunteer.

Normally, the food bank can accommodate large volunteer groups, but for now, the food bank is limiting the number of people who can help at a time to 10 based on restrictions from Gov. Jared Polis and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Right now, we’re trying to keep people as separated and safe as we can,” Telford said.

The volunteers who have been helping Care and Share have made a big impact.

“When we put the call out, people have come,” Telford said. “Over the weekend, people packed 3,000 boxes that we’re going to be able to distribute through the schools.”

Those boxes of emergency food contain staples like chili, rice and macaroni and cheese.

“We believe the schools are going to be able to continue giving out the bagged lunches, but we’re coming alongside them with boxes that help the whole family,” Telford said. “One bag of lunch a day is probably not enough for a kid ... We think that it’s important that they get that additional food with their bag of food.”

Telford said Care and Share is working on a plan to distribute those emergency boxes of food, but she said she’d also like to be able to provide more.

“We’ve only been able to put together 3,000 boxes so far, so we know that that’s not enough, so we’re working on ways that we can put together more boxes. We have food on the way, and we have volunteers queued up so we can start to put together more boxes to help the schools.”

Even though it’s a scary and uncertain time for many, Telford said the community always comes together in times of need.

“We’re so grateful to this community,” she said. “Every time we need you, you’re here to help us. This is no exception, so thank you.”