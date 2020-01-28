Car stolen while puffing recovered; Pueblo police need help finding suspect

Three days into Puffer Awareness and Enforcement Week, Pueblo Police says they already have a report of a car stolen while puffing.

The vehicle was stolen from the 100 block of Gamble Lane just before 7:30 Tuesday morning. Police say the owner left their keys in the ignition with the vehicle running -- easy pickings for a crook.

The car was later found by the owner a half-mile away on Constitution. The suspect was with it, and during a confrontation between suspect and victim, the suspect pulled a gun but did not fire it. He then fled in another vehicle while two presumed accomplices pedaled away on bikes.

When police responded to Constitution, they found another stolen car, this one out of Colorado Springs.

Police are now looking for the suspect, who can be seen in his getaway car in a photo at the top of this page. That car is described as a red early 2000s L Series Saturn sedan. It may have a spare tire on the rear driver's side. If you have any information, call 911 and reference case number 20-001823.

Police urge the public to never try to find a stolen car themselves, but to call police for help.

One way to lessen your chances of becoming a victim: Don't leave your car running unattended.