Colorado State Patrol is reporting a Canon City man died on Wednesday in a motorcycle crash.

The crash happened along Highway 96 a few miles outside of Wetmore in Custer County. Investigators believe 52-year-old Thomas Gudding lost control on a curve and was thrown from his motorcycle.

Gudding was wearing a helmet but succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Authorities don't believe drugs, alcohol or speed were factors in this crash.