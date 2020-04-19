Canon City family escapes late night fire

A family escaped a house fire late Saturday night.

Canon City firefighters were called to a home in the 1100 block of Park Avenue at 11:30 p.m.

"As firefighters arrived they found a large, two-story home with heavy fire involvement in the second floor," the fire department wrote on Facebook.

It was a difficult firefight for crews at the scene.

"The fire attack was defensive, meaning the fire conditions were so extreme that firefighters were unable to fight the fire from the interior of the building. The fire was difficult to bring under control due to its type of construction which created a great deal of concealed spaces with limited access."

The fire was contained around 2 a.m. The cause is now under investigation.

No firefighters or occupants of the house were hurt in the fire. Some of the family's pets are still missing.

