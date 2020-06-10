Canon City commercial building 'heavily damaged' in fire

Investigators are now working to find out what started a large fire in a commercial building late Tuesday night.

The Canon City fire department says the building was engulfed in flames when firefighters reached the scene in the 700 block of South 9th Street just after 10 p.m. The building houses a laundromat, barbershop, business office and two apartments.

Flames weren't the only challenge for firefighters, who also battled strong wind gusts.

"The fire crews made an offensive fire attack that was made difficult by high winds and a large number of concealed spaces in the building," the fire department wrote in a social media post.

The building was heavily damaged; firefighters have not said the extent to the homes or individual businesses.

11 News has made calls to the fire department for more information and will update this story if new information becomes available.