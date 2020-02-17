Cancer doctor talks about safety of cancer treatment

A breast cancer survivor reached out to our newsroom when she said a massage therapist declined to give her a massage while she was undergoing radiation. We turned to the experts to talk about the safety of cancer treatment.

I'm sure we all know someone who has been diagnosed with cancer. So when we heard from Mary Wells we reached out to an expert.

Mary is a breast cancer survivor. She told 11 News she went to get a massage while she was undergoing radiation. But she said the massage therapist declined to give her a massage.

"She found out she was pregnant and I started radiation at that point, radiation therapy," said Mary Wells. "I called to make my regular appointment. They scheduled it and then they called me back... and said that she did not feel comfortable giving me a massage because she thought it could be dangerous for her and her baby, mainly her baby. That her doctor had told her not to give massages to people undergoing radiation therapy."

11 News talked to a cancer doctor who said it is safe to be around those undergoing treatment.

"Radiation does not make patients radioactive," said Sana Karam, Physician Scientist at the University of Colorado. "The minute they leave the room, they're fine. This is not the kind of radiation that stays in the body. I hug my patients, it's safe to be around infants, children, family."

The business denied what happened and corporate didn't confirm or deny what happened.

