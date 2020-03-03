Call for Action Investigation: Family shares awareness about medical condition

A family is sharing their story about a traumatic journey they say they went through because they want to raise awareness. Their son was taken away when doctors thought he was being abused. But it turns out the little boy had Neonatal Rickets that caused his bones to easily break. Katie Pelton shares their story in this 11 Call for Action Investigation.

Crystal and Jarvis talk about their son's medical condition.

It's been a long road for Jace who has had from medical issues since he was a baby, even put on a feeding tube at just a month old. But those medical issues turned into criminal charges that his parents were never expecting.

"It's been very traumatic," said Crystal Bryant.

Crystal and Jarvis Bryant are happy to watch their son Jace play in their living room. He is back home after being in foster care for months.

"In November 2018, my son had a viral infection," said Crystal. "We first went to Evans to see what was going on with him and they said he had some kind of viral infection and if it got worse, to come back."

Jarvis gave his son a bath while he was sick.

"I'm bathing him in the tub and I dropped him in the tub and he was crying and stuff, but I picked him up and consoled him and after that he was fine," said Jarvis.

Later, Crystal noticed he wasn't doing well, so she took him to the hospital.

"They gave him an x-ray and they said he had a fractured femur, his leg was fractured," said Crystal. "At this point, it's like the doctor is looking at us crazy now. So then they did a child abuse work-up on Jace and said that Jace had rib fractures and both his wrists are fractured. They asked us what happened and, of course, we don't even know that our son has fractures to begin with, so our answer is, 'We do not know.'"

From there, things escalated quickly, police interviews, DHS workers, until it all came to a head.

"The day before Thanksgiving, a different intake case worker showed up and said, 'We're taking him,'" said Crystal.

Their baby was put in foster care and Crystal and Jarvis were arrested on child abuse charges.

"I couldn't believe I was here without my son," Crystal cried. "It was the worst pain."

"You just kind of spring into action," Jarvis added. "The only thing on your mind every day is, 'How do I get my child back?' I know I didn't abuse him, I know my wife didn't."

Desperate for answers, Jarvis turned to the Internet and found an organization called 'Fractured Families.'

"I came upon this Katie Couric interview that went through three women and their families that pretty much had the exact same symptoms. They said they had all these multiple fractures in different places and they didn't know how it happened," said Jarvis.

Three doctors looked at Jace's medical records and said the fractures came from bone disease and not abuse.

"You have three experts that don't know each other that are saying that my son has Neonatal Rickets," said Crystal. "He has a bone disorder. Because of the lack of feeding in the mouth, and the food bypassing his stomach even, his bones were leaching. They were not strong enough. They were very brittle."

We talked to one of those doctors who told us she sees a lot of cases like this where the child has an underlying medical condition and is not actually being abused.

Last October, according to court documents Jace's mom gave us, the case against Crystal and Jarvis was dismissed and sealed.

"Even though I have my son, just explaining it over again, is just, I'm right back there," Crystal said through tears. "I think about all those days I didn't have my son and how much I know that he needed me and there was nothing I could do."

"I love you so much," Crystal said to her son Jace.

We reached out to the district attorney's office, but they can't confirm or deny the case exists, or comment on it, because it was sealed.

We also reached out to the Department of Human Services. They can't talk about this case specifically, but told us it's very rare for a child to be removed from a home and then have the case dropped.

Jace's parents said he has outgrown his bone condition as he has gotten older. He doesn't need a feeding tube and is doing much better now.

