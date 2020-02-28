Case against Colorado contractor settled

UPDATE: Kayle Higinbotham tells 11 News the DA reached a settlement agreement. According to court records, all cases against Hardage are currently closed.

PREVIOUS:

A local contractor that we have warned you about before has now been arrested again. This time, Nathan Hardage is accused of stealing more than $21,000 from a customer.

This is the third time he's been arrested this year by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Hardage was arrested again Thursday when he showed up for court for a separate fraud case.

Our own 11 Call for Action investigative reporter Katie Pelton talked with one of the victims when her case was first under investigation.

"It is just an amazing amount of time and energy and financial cost to us," said Kayle Higinbotham.

Kayle told 11 News she signed an agreement with Aspen Peaks Roofing in august 2018.

"In order for him to pull the permit, he said and to order the materials, he'd need the entire amount up front," Kayle told Pelton.

We told you about her story before when we first talked with her last spring.

for the previous story.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the victim was pressured to pay for everything up front because company owner, Nathan Hardage promised to finish the project quickly.

"I didn't hear from him until the end of September. He came out, he tore off a portion of my roof and I haven't seen him since," said Kayle.

Deputies said Hardage is accused of stealing $21,500.

Katie Pelton: "What did that $21,000 mean to you?"

Kayle: "It meant a great deal to me, of course... so all of this has been a hardship both financially and emotionally."

This is one of the issues our 11 Call for Action team hears about most. If you are the victim of this type of fraud, you should reach out to your local law enforcement. You can call the sheriff's office at 719-390-5555.

We reached out to Hardage’s lawyer and have not heard back yet.