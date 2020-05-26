Call for Action Alert: What to do about cancellations because of the Coronavirus

Did you plan a summer vacation before the health crisis hit, and now you’re trying to get a refund? Well, you’re not alone. Several viewers have reached out to us, so we reached out to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office to find out what you can do.

The Colorado Attorney General's Office said the answers are mainly controlled by the terms and conditions of your original purchase. They said there’s no law requiring a business to make a refund or credit, but there are some things you can do.

First, go back and read the terms and conditions of your purchase. Second, reach out directly to the airline, hotel or other business and ask for a refund or credit.

Third, if they give you a credit or voucher, make sure it’s far enough in the future that you will be allowed to use it. Fourth, make sure to stay in touch with the business to see if their policy changes.

Click here to read the full list of information from the Attorney General's Office.

You can report scams, fraud and price gouging to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office at 800-222-4444 or click here.

If you are looking for legal advice, the Justice Center is holding a call-in clinic Wednesday to offer legal aid. It’s from 7 to 9 pm. Call 719-473-6212 or click here for more information.