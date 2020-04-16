Call for Action Alert: Watch for stimulus check scams

The IRS is warning you should be extra cautious of scams now that stimulus checks are being sent out.

The IRS said seniors need to be especially careful. Don’t click any links or give out any bank or direct deposit information.

Our consumer reporter Katie Pelton reached out to the IRS and they sent her the following statement: The IRS urges taxpayers to be on the lookout for scam artists trying to use the economic impact payments as cover for schemes to steal personal information and money.

Remember, the IRS will not call , text you, email you or contact you on social media asking for personal or bank account information – even related to the economic impact payments. Also, watch out for emails with attachments or links claiming to have special information about economic impact payments or refunds.

The IRS is using your information on file from previous tax return data. Most people do not need to take any action.

The IRS has more information on their website saying: "The payments, also referred to by some as stimulus payments, are automatic for most taxpayers. No further action is needed by taxpayers who filed tax returns in 2018 and 2019 and most seniors and retirees."

If someone claims they can get you the money faster, it’s a scam.

Pelton is hearing about a lot of scams related to the stimulus checks and to the Coronavirus. Please be overly cautious right now of any emails, text messages, and phone calls. Don't give out any personal or financial information.

Click here to read more information from the IRS about the Coronavirus tax relief payments. Click here to use the IRS tracking tool to see the status of your payment.