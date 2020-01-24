Call for Action Alert: Watch for scam text messages from FedEx & Amazon

FedEx and Amazon are warning customers about a nationwide scam. Crooks want you to click on the fraudulent link they sent you.

FedEx Ground Delivery truck, Photo Date: August 25, 2011 (Source: Flickr / Terry Robinson / CC BY-SA 2.0 via MGN)

We have heard from a couple viewers who have gotten this message.

The message includes a 'tracking code," for a package that's going to be delivered.Users are asked to enter their delivery preferences and provide their personal and credit card information.

We talked to an elderly man who got this text message. He said he was confused because he wasn't expecting a package.

FedEx said it never sends unsolicited texts or emails to customers.

If you get this text, don't click on the link or respond, just delete the message.

This has been happening all across the country so make sure to tell your friends and family.

If you are the victim of a scam, you can reach out to our 11 Call for Action volunteers at 719-457-8211.