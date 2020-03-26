Call for Action Alert: Watch for charity scams

We know a lot of you want to help those in need right now, but you need to watch out for charity scams that are popping up because of the Coronavirus pandemic. The Colorado Secretary of State is sharing ways to make sure your donations are going to the right place.

“The COVID-19 public health crisis is tremendously impacting all of Colorado,” Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said in a news release. “Unfortunately, in times of crisis like this, we’ve seen scams looking to exploit Coloradans’ generosity. I encourage Coloradans to continue to give to those in need, but do so wisely by making sure their donations are going to the right place.”

First, watch for charities with names that sound similar to well-known, reputable organizations. Second, make sure to ask how your donation will be used and what percentage is actually going toward the cause.

Third, do not pay in cash. Instead, donate by check or by credit card.

You should also make sure the organization is registered and current, you can do so by clicking here.

You should ask the caller if they are a paid solicitor. If they are, ask for their name, the name of the company and the solicitor's registration number. You can click here to verify the information on the Secretary of State's website.

Click here for more information from the Secretary of State about charity scams and what to watch for.

You can report a possible fraudulent charity to the Secretary of State by calling 303-894-2200 or report it to the Colorado Attorney General's Office at 800-222-4444.