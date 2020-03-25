Call for Action Alert: Scammers targeting seniors at grocery stores

Seniors are being targeted by scammers at the grocery store. The Denver District Attorney's Office put out a warning after two elderly customers were approached by strangers while they were shopping.

The strangers offered to shop for their groceries and deliver them to their homes. One of the seniors agreed to let the person come to their apartment and get their shopping list.

We don't know what they may have been after, but remember, you should never give someone your address, credit card or any personal information.

Some seniors may not be familiar with grocery store delivery or ordering online, so you may want to talk with your parents or loved ones about those options, or even place the order for them.

Plus, we have a list of grocery stores that are offering senior shopping hours. Click here for more information.

If you want to report a scam, fraud or price gouging, call the Colorado Attorney General's office at 800-222-4444.

