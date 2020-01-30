Call for Action Alert: Scammers spoofing hospital number; asking for money

We have a warning about a new scam where the crooks make it look like they are calling from a local hospital. They are after your money.

We've heard of crooks spoofing their number to make it look like they are calling from utilities, the police department, and the sheriff's office. Now we are getting reports of scammers pretending to call from our local hospital.

A woman named Fran told 11 Call for Action Reporter Katie Pelton that her phone rang and the caller ID said 'UC Health.' She answered it thinking it was her doctor. She said a man with a heavy accent told her she owed debt. She doesn't owe any money, so she hung up the phone.

Then Fran called UC Health using a trusted number and they confirmed that she doesn't owe any debt and they weren't trying to get a hold of her.

We reached out to UC Health and they said this is the first they are hearing about scammers spoofing their number.

UC Health warns if you get a call that seems suspicious, hang up the phone. Then call a trusted number, like the one listed on your statement or on their website, to see if they are actually trying to get a hold of you.

Don't ever give out any personal information, like your credit card number or address, and don't hand over any money.

Crooks can mask their phone number to make it look like they are calling from anywhere, even from your own number. So you can't always trust your Caller ID. Instead, trust your gut, and don't ever feel like you have to act right away. Take some time to think things through.

If you're the victim of a scam, you can reach out to our 11 Call for Action volunteers at 719-457-8211.

