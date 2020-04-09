Call for Action Alert: Scammers claim children were kidnapped

Police are warning about a scary scam where the caller claims they kidnapped your family. They are after your money and they are taking extra steps to try and get it.

Consumer Reporter Katie Pelton shares what to watch for in this 11 Call for Action Alert.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said at least two victims have gotten a call saying their kids were being held hostage and they want money in return.

The crooks use a child's voice to make it sound realistic and to scare you to try and get you to react right away. The caller has all sorts of personal information about the victims, like their family member names, details about their car and more.

Thankfully, their families were safe at home.

Police told us the criminals are doing their homework. Remember, crooks can find a lot of information about you on social media. Be careful about what you share and make sure your profile is set to private.

If you ever get a call like this, hang up right away and call your family members directly to see if they are okay. Chances are they are safe and sound and it's all just a scam. Don't let the bad guys fool you. Just hang up the phone and take some time to investigate their claims.

If you lose money to a scam, you should report it to your local law enforcement.

This isn’t a new scam but the bad guys are always stepping up their tactics to try and make you fall for it.

Pelton said she is hearing of a big spike in scams right now related to the Coronavirus, so make sure to be overly cautious about any emails, text messages, and phone calls that you receive. Please tell your inner circle to watch for scams, too.

You can report scams, fraud and price gouging to the Colorado Attorney General's 'Stop Fraud Colorado' hotline at 800-222-4444.