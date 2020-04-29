Call for Action Alert: Questions about the amount of your Economic Impact Payment

Some viewers have reached out to us because they don’t think they got paid the right amount of money on their stimulus check. Our consumer reporter Katie Pelton reached out the IRS to get some answers for you.

The IRS told our 11 Call for Action team that if you don’t think you got the full amount that you’re entitled to, you will be able to claim the additional amount when you file your 2020 tax return.

The IRS said this is especially important for parents who may be entitled to the additional $500 per child payment.

Also, VA and SSI recipients who did not file taxes and have a child, will need to use the non-filers tool on the IRS website by May 5, in order to have the $500 automatically added to your payment.

The IRS has a list of frequently asked questions about the stimulus payments, click here for more information.

Click here to check on the status of your stimulus check.

Click here to read our previous story about the IRS warning about scams related to the stimulus checks.

