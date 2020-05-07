Call for Action Alert: National Password Day

Thursday is National Password Day so it's a good time to change your passwords and there’s a few easy steps you can take to help protect your accounts.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) offers several ways to pick a good password. First, make your password long and complex. The FTC said it should be at least 12 letters, numbers and symbols. Avoid common words or phrases.

Second, don’t reuse passwords that you use on other accounts. Make them different so if a hacker gets access to your account, they won’t be able to access your other accounts.

Third, make sure you use security questions that only you would know the answer to. Some of the answers can easily be found in public records online or on information you share on social media.

Finally, if you get a notification about a data breach, make sure to change your password for that account right away.

Also, please remember that we are seeing a lot of scams amid the Coronavirus pandemic, ranging from phone calls, text messages, emails and more. So make sure to keep your guard up right now.

Click here to find out more information from the FTC about how to pick your password.

You can report a scam, fraud or price gouging to the Colorado Attorney General's Office at 800-222-4444.

