Call for Action Alert: Imposters posing as Fountain Utilities workers

Another local utility company is warning about imposters showing up at your door. Fountain Utilities said there are several imposters posing as utility workers in the area right now.

Fountain Utilities said they were last reported wearing red shirts, going door-to-door saying they need access to properties to inspect or replace your utility meter. The City of Fountain is not performing any home meter inspections or replacements right now.

Fountain Utilities said legitimate workers always carry city issued ID cards. Be very vigilant and ask to see their ID. You can call Fountain Utilities at 719-322-2010 to verify the workers identity.

Earlier this week, Black Hills Energy sent out a similar warning about imposters posing as utility workers in Pueblo.