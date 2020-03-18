Call for Action Alert: Scams to watch for about government checks

With the government potentially sending checks to Americans because of the Coronavirus, we know the scammers are already on their heels. Our 11 Call for Action team has a warning about what you need to watch for right now.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is warning that the government will not ask you to pay anything up front to get this money. If anyone asks you to pay for fees or charges, it’s a scam.

The government will not call to ask you for your Social Security number, bank account or credit card.

Finally, the FTC warns the checks are not a reality yet. If a caller tells you they can get you the money right now, it’s a scam.

The details of the checks are still being worked out. We will update you as soon as an official decision is made.

You can report scams, fraud and price gouging to the Colorado Attorney General’s office at 800-222-4444.