Call for Action Alert: Coronavirus scams are spreading

While concerns about the Coronavirus continue to spread, so do the scams. We reached out to the experts to find out what you need to watch for right now. Consumer reporter Katie Pelton has the details in this 11 Call for Action Alert.

Credit: MGN

Whenever we see natural disasters or major health issues, the scammers are always close to follow. The bad guys prey on your fears, so want to keep you immune to the scams. Right now, scammers are cashing in our anxiety over Coronavirus.

"I think, kind of just like the Coronavirus, the scams are going to get worse before they get better," said Adah Rodriguez with the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado.

The BBB said the con artists are getting creative.

"Such as claims for specific products that claim to kill the Coronavirus or protect you from it," said Rodriguez. "Phishing messages, whether that's a text or an email phishing for information by claiming to be from the World Health Organization or 'Click here for your free vaccine'."

Make sure you don't click any links and watch for fake charities.

The Colorado Attorney General even put out a consumer alert warning everyone about Coronavirus scams.

"We often see fake products and right now people are desperate for measures to prevent them from catching it or to help them address what they think might be symptoms," said Phil Weiser, Colorado Attorney General. "There are no cures out there. If you see marketing cures to Coronavirus, they are fake. They are trying to take your money."

He said seniors are the most at risk.

"They're not only more vulnerable to the virus itself, they're more vulnerable to scams about the virus," said Attorney General Weiser. "So if you know people who are older, let them know to be careful, protect yourself and ask others before starting to go down a road that you may regret."

Pelton talked to the Federal Trade Commission and they said they are seeing a number of websites offering fake treatment options. The FDA and FTC sent out warning letters to several companies that are selling fraudulent COVID-19 products.

If you have any symptoms, call your doctor right away.

If you notice any scams or price gouging, you can report it to the Attorney General's office. Call 'Stop Fraud Colorado' at 800-222-4444.