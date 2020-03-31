Call for Action Alert: Consumers file hundreds of complaints about pricing amid Coronavirus outbreak

Consumers have submitted hundreds of Coronavirus related complaints to the state.

In March, the Colorado Attorney General’s office received 300 complaints. Most of them were about prices for items like toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer, wipes and other cleaning supplies.

They also got complaints about the price of food and medical supplies, like masks and prescriptions. The Attorney General's office said you should not panic and don’t let price gougers profit off your concern. Remember, there may be legitimate reasons why a seller has a small price increase, like the cost to transport goods.

The Attorney General’s office also received a lot of complaints about consumers not being able to get a refund for travel, like lodging and lift tickets. If the business won’t issue a refund, you should consider asking for a credit you can use in the future.

They have also received reports about scams and robocalls.

“Scammers are now taking advantage of Coloradans as they search for essential products to stay safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a news release. “That’s why we are asking anyone who has experienced or witnessed scams or price gouging during this public health emergency to report the incident to our office. By working together, we can protect ourselves and other Coloradans from those bad actors seeking to take advantage of this public health emergency.”

You can report scams, fraud and price gouging to the ‘Stop Fraud Colorado’ hotline at 800-222-4444.