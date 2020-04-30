Call for Action Alert: Business owners watch for misleading filing notices

The Secretary of State has a warning for small business owners about potentially misleading filing notices. The mailers ask you to pay an extra fee to a third party to file your business documents with the state.

The solicitations are asking businesses to pay $110 to file their yearly periodic report. However, you can file that report directly with the Secretary of State for only ten dollars.

“During this time when many small businesses are struggling, third parties have been sending out solicitations asking for unnecessary fees to file business reports with our office,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold in a news release. “The Colorado Secretary of State’s office takes pride in having an easy-to-use and affordable business filing system, which is why we are alerting business owners about these dubious solicitations.”

The Secretary of State said the notice may look like a government form and even cite specific statutes. It might contain your actual business ID number and list a due date.

The Secretary of State’s Office did not send these solicitations. All business filings are filed online at the Secretary of State’s website, click here for more information.

Click here to read more about the misleading notices.