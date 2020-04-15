Call for Action Alert: BBB warns about senior pictures shared on social media

A lot of people are sharing their old senior pictures on social media in honor of the graduating class of 2020. However, the scam experts warn that you might want to think twice before you do so.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that scammers are surfing through social media and will have the name of your high school and graduation year. Those are common answers for many security questions when you try to login on websites online.

Plus, the scammers can use the information to find even more details about you online, like your family members, birth date and where you live.

Other viral posts ask for a list of the cars you’ve owned, your top ten favorite TV shows and more. Just remember some of those 'favorite things' are common passwords or security questions.

The BBB said you should resist the temptation to play along. Make sure to review your security settings to see what your sharing and who can see it. Finally, change your security settings if you’re concerned that you may have shared too much information.

Please keep a close eye on things because our Call for Action team is hearing of new scams every day related to the Coronavirus.

You can report scams to the BBB Scam Tracker here.

You can also report fraud, scams and price gouging to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office at 800-222-4444.