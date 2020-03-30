Call for Action Alert: Attorney General warns of relief check scams

The Colorado Attorney General is warning about scams related to the Coronavirus relief checks.

The Attorney General's office warns that if someone calls you and says they can get you the money right away, it’s a scam.

The government will not call you to ask for your Social Security number, bank account or credit card number.

Do not respond to texts or emails about checks from the government. Do not click on links because they could download a virus to your computer.

“As Congress worked to complete the first COVID-19 economic stimulus package, scammers were already working to deceive Coloradans and take advantage of those eagerly awaiting federal relief,” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a news release. “It’s important to remember that the federal government hasn’t issued a single stimulus check yet, and will not call you on the phone to ask for sensitive personal information. Anyone who calls claiming to be able to send money now—and asks for your personal information—is a scammer.”

Keep in mind, you do not need to pay anything up front in order to get your stimulus checks. If you’re eligible for a payment, you will get a payment directly from the IRS. You do not need to sign-up or make a phone call. Click here to read more information from the IRS.

You can report scams, fraud and price gouging to the Attorney General's ‘Stop Fraud Colorado’ hotline at 800-222-4444.