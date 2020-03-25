Call for Action Alert: Black Hills Energy warns about imposters approaching homeowners

Imposters are posing as utility workers and going door-to-door in local neighborhoods.

Black Hills Energy in Pueblo said they have received reports from customers of people posing as employees and asking homeowners for information about their property.

The company warns that they rarely have contact with residents at their homes. If you are concerned, you can call Black Hills Energy at 1-888-890-5554 to verify whether a worker was actually sent to your home.

Do not give out your Social Security number, credit card, bank account or any other personal information.

