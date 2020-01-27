Call for Action Alert: Use your gift card before the crooks do

If you got a gift card for the holidays, our consumer reporter is warning that you should use it as soon as possible. Criminals can wipe the cards quickly and you will be out the money instantly.

A couple viewers told us they bought gift cards and they were wiped immediately. One woman named Carrie said she bought two Walmart gift cards for $100 each. She gave them to her employees as gifts, but when her workers went to use them, the cards were empty.

"I contacted the store and then I contacted corporate office, and I was told that it was in fact a fraudulent case, that some of the monies were spent at a Fountain Walmart off of each card and some were spent at the Briargate Walmart," said Carrie Kaple.

Crooks have bots that can scan computers for numbers. When they land on a number that matches a legit gift card, they get notified right away when it's activated. Then they wipe the money right away.

There are some steps you can take to avoid falling victim to fraud. First, choose a card from the middle of the stack and inspect it closely. If your gift card is empty, call the store where you bought it, report it the company that issued the card and to your credit card company.

Once our 11 Call for Action team got involved, we reached out to Walmart and now they refunded her the money for the gift cards.

If you're the victim of a scam, you can reach out to our 11 Call for Action volunteers at 719-457-8211.

