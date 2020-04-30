California man arrested in Colorado suspected of killing girlfriend, her sons

Authorities have arrested an “armed and dangerous” man suspected of killing his girlfriend and her two young sons and leaving their bodies in the desert in San Bernardino County.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says Louis Gabriel Lucero allegedly killed the family at an unknown location and dumped their bodies in the desert in Apple Valley on Wednesday. Someone off-roading discovered them in the desert, about 8 miles from his girlfriend's home in Victorville.

Authorities identified the victims as Erlinda Villareal and her 9- and 12-year-old sons. Lucero was arrested Thursday in Colorado.

