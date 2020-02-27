California car thief steals hearse with body inside

California law enforcement are urging a criminal to do the right thing and return a stolen hearse with a body inside.

"To the suspect(s) driving around in a black Lincoln Navigator ... out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one and bring back the deceased person and casket inside the Navigator," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department tweeted Wednesday night.

CBS Los Angeles says the thief jumped into the hearse while a mortician was dropping off a body at a Pasadena-area church Wednesday. The mortician had two caskets with them, and while taking one into the building, the suspect took off with the other.

Authorities confirmed it was a woman's body that had been stolen with the hearse.

The hearse is described as a 2017 black Lincoln Navigator with license plate 7ZDG618.