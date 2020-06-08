CSU-Pueblo assistant wrestling coach killed in rafting accident

Longtime CSU-Pueblo assistant wrestling coach Mike Roumph was killed Friday after a rafting accident in Fremont County.

According to sheriff deputies, Roumph was traveling through the Royal Gorge when his raft hit a river hazard known as a "hole" and he was thrown into the water. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office said he was pulled out of the water further downstream. He was unconscious when dragged out of the water and CPR efforts were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The county coroner told 11 News the cause of death was determined to be drowning.

Roumph was on a private rafting trip and was reportedly wearing a helmet and flotation device. The sheriff's office said the Arkansas River was flowing 2780 cubic feet per second at the Parkdale gauging station at time of the accident.

Roumph was an assistant wrestling coach at CSU-Pueblo for 12 years and ran a fundraising program for the wrestling team in his spare time. According to CSU-Pueblo's website, Roumph primarily focused on coaching the upper weight classes with the Pack and helped develop one national champion and eight All-Americans in his time. Roumph was part of the 2017 RMAC championship wrestling team, who finished 12th at nationals in Division II.