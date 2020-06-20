CSPD searching for hit-and-run driver who clipped police cruiser

Police are looking for the driver who hit an officer's cruiser and took off.

The officer was in the middle of a traffic stop in the 3700 block of North Academy Boulevard just after 2 a.m. Saturday and had the cruiser's emergency lights on. Police say the suspect driver didn't start moving over until they were already passing the officer, and while in the process of doing so hit the back corner of the cruiser.

The driver continued down North Academy and was not located.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white Jeep Cherokee with a possible Colorado plate of 4TU-265. The incident happened just south of Half Turn Road.

Other than some minor scratches, police say there was minimal damage to the cruiser and it will remain in operation. The officer was unhurt.

Call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP if you have any info on the hit-and-run.