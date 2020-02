CSPD said that Gary Lee Smith did not return home Thursday after leaving to ski with unidentified friends.

Smith is described as a 56-year-old man, bald, blue eyes, 5'8'' and 142 lbs. He has been diagnosed with serious medical conditions and requires specific medications.

Police add that he does not have a cell phone and did not specify where he was skiing or who he was skiing with.

If you have any information please contact police.