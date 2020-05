Just before 10 p.m. Thursday, Colorado Springs Police Department was dispatched to the 1100 block of Old Dutch Mill Road for a reported home invasion.

This is right off of I-25 near Garden of the Gods Rd.

Officers were told an unknown female suspect entered the home with a knife and damaged items inside the home.

The resident was able to lock themselves inside a bathroom until the suspect left.

The suspect was not located and this is an ongoing investigation.