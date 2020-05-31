CSPD on accident alert, priority one dispatch status ahead of expected protests Sunday

The Colorado Springs Police Department has gone back on accident alert and priority one dispatch status ahead of another round of protests anticipated Sunday.

Accident alert means if a driver is involved in a crash where alcohol or drugs are not suspected and there are no injuries, the driver should exchange information with any other people involved, instead of calling police out to the scene. Drivers then have up to 72 hours to pick up a cold crash report from the police department or State Patrol. The form is also available online by clicking here.

Under priority dispatch, citizens are asked to hold off on calling police for non-emergency issues until CSPD returns to normal operations. Citizens with true emergencies can still call 911.

Demonstrators in Colorado and across the country have been protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.