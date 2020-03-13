CSPD investigating late night home invasion and stabbing

Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 1300 block of Michelle Court at the Antero Apartments to investigate a possible home invasion.

The caller said that while at the victim's place, two men unlocked the front door and attacked the victim.

Police said the suspects were described as either light skinned black or Hispanic, wearing hooded sweatshirts or masks. There is no further information on the two suspects at this time.

The victim was found with 4 stab wounds to the back and arm. They were transported to Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.